Rose & Jasmine Garden's 3-Day Floral Spectacle Pulls Huge Crowds
Published December 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The three-day Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flowers Show commenced on Friday at the picturesque Rose and Jasmine Garden Islamabad which is transforming the venue into a vibrant tapestry of colours and providing a major draw for nature lovers and families alike.
The event set to conclude on Dec 8 (Sunday), is poised to attract throngs of visitors from far and wide, with the twin cities expected to make a strong showing, according to a private news channel report.
The National Horticulture Society of Pakistan (NHSP) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have joined forces to organize a spectacular exhibition as part of the annual autumn-fall festival, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Pakistan's flora.
The organizers have curated an impressive display of chrysanthemums, featuring a diverse range of species, including intermediates, incurred, reflex, sprays, anemones, pompons, Korean hybrid, single floor, and spidery flowers.
A CDA worker revealed that the 3-day exhibition offers a comprehensive experience, showcasing not only a stunning array of seasonal flowers, herbs, and ornamental plants but also featuring numerous commercial stalls.
These stalls offer a wide range of products, including nursery items, seeds, gardening tools, lawn furniture, and accessories.
Additionally, the event provides kids with fun activities, ensuring an enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages, as noted by another enthusiastic visitor.
"I have never seen such a stunning display of flowers. The arrangements are amazing," said a visitor.
"The garden is a riot of colours, I love the creativity and effort that's gone into creating this beautiful display," said another visitor.
"This is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The colourful flowers are so uplifting and inspiring," said a woman visitor.
