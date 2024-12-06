Open Menu

Rose & Jasmine Garden's 3-Day Floral Spectacle Pulls Huge Crowds

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Rose & Jasmine Garden's 3-Day floral spectacle pulls huge crowds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The three-day Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flowers Show commenced on Friday at the picturesque Rose and Jasmine Garden Islamabad which is transforming the venue into a vibrant tapestry of colours and providing a major draw for nature lovers and families alike.

The event set to conclude on Dec 8 (Sunday), is poised to attract throngs of visitors from far and wide, with the twin cities expected to make a strong showing, according to a private news channel report.

The National Horticulture Society of Pakistan (NHSP) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have joined forces to organize a spectacular exhibition as part of the annual autumn-fall festival, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Pakistan's flora.

The organizers have curated an impressive display of chrysanthemums, featuring a diverse range of species, including intermediates, incurred, reflex, sprays, anemones, pompons, Korean hybrid, single floor, and spidery flowers.

A CDA worker revealed that the 3-day exhibition offers a comprehensive experience, showcasing not only a stunning array of seasonal flowers, herbs, and ornamental plants but also featuring numerous commercial stalls.

These stalls offer a wide range of products, including nursery items, seeds, gardening tools, lawn furniture, and accessories.

Additionally, the event provides kids with fun activities, ensuring an enjoyable experience for visitors of all ages, as noted by another enthusiastic visitor.

"I have never seen such a stunning display of flowers. The arrangements are amazing," said a visitor.

"The garden is a riot of colours, I love the creativity and effort that's gone into creating this beautiful display," said another visitor.

"This is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The colourful flowers are so uplifting and inspiring," said a woman visitor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Women Sunday Capital Development Authority Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

2 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

11 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

11 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

11 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

11 hours ago
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

11 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

11 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

11 hours ago
 Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlor ..

Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family

11 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan