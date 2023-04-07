Rose mother-plant garden inaugurated at UOA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture (UOA), Peshawar Professor Dr Jahan Bakht on Friday inaugurated "Rose Mother Plants Garden" and introduced six major groups of roses with 30 varieties.

The Department of Horticulture, Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, University of Agriculture Peshawar under the patronage of Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Matin Khattak has established Rose Mother Plants Garden under the supervision of Dr Masood Ahmed.

The rose garden has six major groups of roses including Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Grandiflora, Climbers, Miniature and Standard and around 30 popular varieties including Cherry, Algold, Zermina, Clader, Bijazo, Perfect, Maria Shore, double daylight, Cardinal, Red Mashal, Gold Medal etc.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht while appreciating the efforts of Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Matin Khattak and Dr Masood Ahmed said that different types of flowers are being introduced in the province due to their tireless efforts.

He said that the demand for flowers has increased to an extraordinary extent and the University of Agriculture Peshawar will endeavour to increase the production of flowers and balance the price with the quality.

The colour of flowers has a significant effect on human habits, mood and personality, he said, adding that the University of Agriculture is playing its role in developing every sector of agriculture and livestock.

Dr Masood Ahmed gave details and information about flowers to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht and other participants.

He was told that this garden includes 30 different types of flowers and 6 major groups of roses. This garden of rose plants will be used for research and development activities and further expansion.

The participants said that many types of flowers have been seen together in the Mother Rose Garden; earlier they were seen but there was no information about them.

Along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Meritorious Prof Dr Fida Muhammad, Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub, Chairman Department of Horticulture Prof Dr Abdul Mutin Khattak, Heads of various departments Prof Dr Iqbal Munir, Prof Dr Shah Alam Khan, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Prof Dr Muhammad Idris Khattak, Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair, Prof Dr Azim Khan, Provost Dr Muhammad Haroon, Faculty of Horticulture Department, Administrative Officers and students were also present.