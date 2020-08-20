'Roshan Digital Accounts' to be launched for expats on Sept 4: Zulfikar Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday announced that the 'Roshan Digital Accounts' project would be launched next month to facilitate Pakistani expatriates for opening online bank accounts.

"PM Imran Khan today approved launch of Roshan Digital Accounts for all overseas Pakistanis on 4th Sept," the SAPM tweeted.

Zulfikar Bukhari urged the expats to take advantage of the facility [after its launch] for making direct banking payment and investment from across the globe.

"I'll encourage all OPs [overseas Pakistanis] to benefit from ease of digital banking and a new world of investment opportunities from anywhere in the world.

Great things to come!," he added to his tweet.

The OP&HRD ministry said the expatriates would have to submit their documents online for opening a new bank account after launch of the project.

The expatriates would get multiple facilities including funds transfer, e-commerce, bill payment and others under the initiative.

In a news release, it said the initiative would enable the overseas Pakistanis in making direct investment in real estate sector and stock exchange.

They would also get benefit on fix deposit products, offered by the banks. After the launch of project, the overseas Pakistanis could open bank accounts in foreign or local currencies. A prior approval would not be required for withdrawing the investments from the account.