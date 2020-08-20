UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Roshan Digital Accounts' To Be Launched For Expats On Sept 4: Zulfikar Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

'Roshan Digital Accounts' to be launched for expats on Sept 4: Zulfikar Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday announced that the 'Roshan Digital Accounts' project would be launched next month to facilitate Pakistani expatriates for opening online bank accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Thursday announced that the 'Roshan Digital Accounts' project would be launched next month to facilitate Pakistani expatriates for opening online bank accounts.

In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved launch of the Roshan Digital Accounts for all overseas Pakistanis on September 4.

"PM Imran Khan today approved launch of Roshan Digital Accounts for all overseas Pakistanis on 4th Sept," the SAPM tweeted.

Zulfikar Bukhari urged the expats to take advantage of the facility [after its launch] for making direct banking payment and investment from across the globe.

"I'll encourage all OPs [overseas Pakistanis] to benefit from ease of digital banking and a new world of investment opportunities from anywhere in the world.

Great things to come!," he added to his tweet.

The OP&HRD ministry said the expatriates would have to submit their documents online for opening a new bank account after launch of the project.

The expatriates would get multiple facilities including funds transfer, e-commerce, bill payment and others under the initiative.

In a news release, it said the initiative would enable the overseas Pakistanis in making direct investment in real estate sector and stock exchange.

They would also get benefit on fix deposit products, offered by the banks. After the launch of project, the overseas Pakistanis could open bank accounts in foreign or local currencies. A prior approval would not be required for withdrawing the investments from the account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Stock Exchange Expats Bank September All From

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

16 minutes ago

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

2 hours ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

34 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

34 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Di ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.