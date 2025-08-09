Open Menu

Roshan Gardezi Offers Condolences To Senate Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Sajjada Nashin of Dargah Aalia Shah Yousuf Gardezi Makhdoom Syed Roshan Gardezi

called on Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Gilani House to offer

condolences on the demise of late Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani.

Members of the Gardezi family were also present on the occasion.

Syed Roshan Gardezi paid tribute to late Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, acknowledging his

scholarly, social, and political services, and described him as a personality driven by the

spirit of public service.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that the presence and support of friends and elders

during such moments of grief is a source of great comfort for the family.

