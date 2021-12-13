UrduPoint.com

Roshnai Gate Opens For Public And Tourists

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

Roshnai gate opens for public and tourists

Roshnai gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened for public and tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Roshnai gate in the Walled City of Lahore has been opened for public and tourists.

According to Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Monday, the opening of the gate would facilitate tourists visiting Hazoori Bagh, Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque.

The decision had been made to open the gate after taking all necessary steps by the DC Lahore.

The gate would be opened from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm, sources added.

The entry would be ticket free and WCLA would control administration of the gate.

