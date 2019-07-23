Roshnai Gate restored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Roshnai Gate, located at the Fort Road food Street, leading to Huzoori Bagh , has been restored and installed again.

The gate had been removed from its hinges during the recent rains in Lahore, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The gate had dilapidated and due to pressure of rainwater, it was dislocated from the hinges, which has now been restored.

This is the British-era gate which was built as a replica of the original Roshnai Gate, which is situated near the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.