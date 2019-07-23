UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roshnai Gate Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:15 PM

Roshnai Gate restored

The Roshnai Gate, located at the Fort Road Food Street, leading to Huzoori Bagh, has been restored and installed again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Roshnai Gate, located at the Fort Road food Street, leading to Huzoori Bagh, has been restored and installed again.

The gate had been removed from its hinges during the recent rains in Lahore, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The gate had dilapidated and due to pressure of rainwater, it was dislocated from the hinges, which has now been restored.

This is the British-era gate which was built as a replica of the original Roshnai Gate, which is situated near the Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Bagh From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE is fastest growing e-commerce market in MENA: ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

40 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

49 minutes ago

PDMA issues flood warning to district govt

4 seconds ago

Imtiaz appointed Protocol Officer to Chief Ministe ..

7 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs 52bln for development schemes: Ch ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.