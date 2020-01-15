Rosie Gabrielle says she will perform Hajj/Umrah next year

(@fidahassanain)

The Canadian traveler also said that she did not embrace Islam for personal fame or gains but it was a testimony for holding herself accountable.

OTTAWA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) Newly turned Canadian traveler Rosie Gabrielle announced to perform Hajj/Umrah next year.

Rosie Gabrielle said she would not change her name and nor she would stop touring on her bike. She also stated that she would not wear a permanent Hijab as it was not compulsory.

Answering to a fan question, she said she would perform Hajj/Umrah next year.

Last week, Rosie Gabrielle extended gratitude for the love and support she received from throughout the world for embracing islam.

On other hand, number of fake accounts surfaced on social media, especially on Twitter with the name of Rosie Gabrielle.