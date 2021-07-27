Rota plough machine crushes boy to death

A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death in Khangarh police limits by a rota plough machine here at Khan Garh town, Moza Gagu Wahen area of Jhok Bhutta on Tuesday evening

Muzafergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death in Khangarh police limits by a rota plough machine here at Khan Garh town, Moza Gagu Wahen area of Jhok Bhutta on Tuesday evening. According to details, the deceased Naveed s/o Abdul Majeed resident of Jhok Bhutta some away 37 km from Muzaffargarh was playing with his friends in the fields when a plough rota machine crushed him.

Resultantly he died on the spot .

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to RHC Khangarh for some necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered the case against Plough machine driver and started further investigation over death.