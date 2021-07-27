UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rota Plough Machine Crushes Boy To Death

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

Rota plough machine crushes boy to death

A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death in Khangarh police limits by a rota plough machine here at Khan Garh town, Moza Gagu Wahen area of Jhok Bhutta on Tuesday evening

Muzafergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A nine-year-old boy was crushed to death in Khangarh police limits by a rota plough machine here at Khan Garh town, Moza Gagu Wahen area of Jhok Bhutta on Tuesday evening. According to details, the deceased Naveed s/o Abdul Majeed resident of Jhok Bhutta some away 37 km from Muzaffargarh was playing with his friends in the fields when a plough rota machine crushed him.

Resultantly he died on the spot .

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to RHC Khangarh for some necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered the case against Plough machine driver and started further investigation over death.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Muzaffargarh Khangarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

ASH detects 24 COVID-19 positive

43 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador Says His 'Dream' to Restore Dir ..

45 seconds ago

US, Russia Could Cooperate in Fight Against Natura ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Restoring Work of Bering Strait R ..

5 minutes ago

Kabul in Blackout After Armed Clashes Damage Power ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman BoD WSSCA sends names of three candidates ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.