Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually: Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Paediatrics Dr. Zulfiqar Shaikh informed that the Rota virus diarrhea was not well understood in the ancient world, probably because its symptoms are not primarily diarrheas, but rather systemic and non-specific.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Dr. Zulfiqar said that there was no doubt that lack of clean drinking water and unsanitary conditions for the production and preparation of food represent the main reasons for the ongoing endemically of Diarrhea in the developing world. Poor water quality, sanitation and hygiene cause some 829000 deaths a year worldwide, he added.

He said that the lack of attention to water, sanitation and hygiene issues was the single major source of backwardness of our country and poor drinking water quality, quantity, sanitation and hygienic conditions cause illness of the adults and children's. He said that traditionally, the age range considered at greatest risk was 5-10 years of age, although young children and infants may also be infected.

Dr Zulfiqar said that treatment of Rota virus begins on the basis of clinical findings prior to the definitive diagnosis. Sadly in endemic regions, facilities for definitive diagnosis, based on blood or bone marrow culture or serologic tests may be entirely lacking, he told.

He said that although, most parents were not as familiar with the name Rota virus as they were with other viruses, like the cold or the flu, Rota virus was a very common cause of infections in children. In fact, Rota virus is the most common cause of severe diarrhea in young children and is often responsible for outbreaks of diarrhea in daycares, he added.

Dr Zulfiqar said the children usually develop symptoms of Rotavirus infections about 1 to 3 days after being exposed to someone else who is sick with a Rotavirus infection (the incubation period) and these symptoms include vomiting, watery diarrhea (without blood or mucus), fever, and abdominal pain but unfortunately, there is no specific cure or treatment for the actual Rotavirus infection.

He said that instead, treatments were targeted at preventing and treating dehydration and Rotavirus infections also lead to the death of over 600,000 children in the world each year.

About the dehydration solutions, he said ORS is an exact mixture of water, salts and sugar and these solutions can be absorbed even when your child is vomiting. He said that the key was to give small amounts of ORS often, gradually increasing the amount until your child can drink normally and keep giving the ORS until the diarrhea was less frequent, added.

He said that the number of patients, suffering from viral and bacterial diseases, like diarrhea, Rotavirus, malaria, typhoid, dengue fever has been on the rise due to the different seasons.

He said that symptoms encountered, however, include an abnormal production of watery diarrhea and vomiting which instantly dehydrates the body and deprives it of vital fluids, which if not replaced almost immediately, can result in death.

About the transmission of the , he said that diarrhea germs were easily spreading from person to person and especially from child to child.

He said that germs usually spread readily among children who have not learned to use the toilet. The spread of the infection can be reduced if adults and children wash their hands carefully after every diaper change, after going to the toilet, and before preparing and eating food, he added.

He advised the people that if Rotavirus diarrhea or cramping continues after 5 to 7 days, so contact their doctor and the doctor may also suggest other medications or treatments.