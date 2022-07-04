Rotary Club delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A delegation of Rotary International Pakistan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed the ongoing polio campaign, education and various welfare projects at the Governor's House, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of Rotary International Pakistan called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and discussed the ongoing polio campaign, education and various welfare projects at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

The Rotary Club delegation was led by Dr. Shahina Asif Chaudhry and Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry besides other members include Rada Irfan, Major (Retd) Sohail Anwar, Mian Aftab Majeed, Inam-ul-Haq Pasha and Tabassum Waheed.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said the PML-N government has always patronized those working for the welfare of the people, adding that role in the cooperation and awareness campaign with the Government of Pakistan is commendable.

He said the organizations like Rotary Club are playing a positive role in the society, adding that a plan is being worked out to form a consortium on environmental issues in the universities.

He said a conference of Vice Chancellors would be convened soon to improve the performance of the universities.

The delegation assured the governor Punjab of their full cooperation in social work.

The governor Punjab was also awarded honorary membership of the Rotary Club on the occasion.

Later, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman presided over a meeting of the Board of Governors of Hassan Abdal Cadet College.

The meeting discussed the extension of the tenure of the principal, fees and other important issues. With the joint decision of the board members in the meeting, the principal of Hassan Abdal Cadet College, Brigadier (retd) Nasir Saeed Khattak was given an extension of three years as the principal.