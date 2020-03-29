UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rotary Club Distributes Ration Bags Among Poor Families

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Rotary Club distributes ration bags among poor families

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Rotary Club Nawabshah distributed ration bags among 275 families of daily earner laborers.

President Rotary Club Muhammad Rasheed, former President Kazim Hussain Shah and Secretary Tehzeebul Hassan said that club distributed 275 ration bags among laborer who went jobless due to outbreak of corona.

Each bags comprised 10 kg flour, 1 kg oil, 2 kg sugar, daal, tea, salt and soaps, he added.

Related Topics

Oil Nawabshah Salfi Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

21 minutes ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

51 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Leadings players join forces against COVID-19 in l ..

3 hours ago

EPAA foils attempt to smuggle 146 endangered anima ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah extends suspension of all activities until ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.