Rotary Club distributes ration bags among poor families

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Rotary Club Nawabshah distributed ration bags among 275 families of daily earner laborers.

President Rotary Club Muhammad Rasheed, former President Kazim Hussain Shah and Secretary Tehzeebul Hassan said that club distributed 275 ration bags among laborer who went jobless due to outbreak of corona.

Each bags comprised 10 kg flour, 1 kg oil, 2 kg sugar, daal, tea, salt and soaps, he added.