Rotary Club Donate Goods For Flood Victims

Published September 13, 2022 | 07:09 PM

The Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan) donated two trucks of quilts, bedding, floor mats, clothes, shoes, medicens worth half a million Rupees for the flood victims

The relief goods were handed over to the Station Commander Nowshera Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release.

President Rotary Club Islamabad Imran Ghaznavi along former ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, Mian Shaukat, Advocate Tayyaba and Omar Nishtar along other members lead the delegation.

Station Commander appreciated the efforts of Rotarians and their service above self for the people in need of help.

Ghaznavi commended and appreciated the commitment of Station Commander, his team including Executive Officer, Vice President of Nowshera Cantt board and district management for their untiring efforts in providing relief activities to flood victims.

