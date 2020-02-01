Rotary Club donates 25 wheelchairs to Lahore General Hospital

The Rotary Club has donated 25 wheelchairs to Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Rotary Club has donated 25 wheelchairs to Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar Saturday said the services rendered for the ailing humanity never go unrewarded.

He was talking to Governor Rotary Club Mohammad Sohail and other members of the charity organisation at the wheelchair donation ceremony.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin also thanked the Rotary Club over the donation.

The Rotary Club governor promised to continue welfare services at the Lahore General Hospital.