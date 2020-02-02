UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rotary Club Donates 25 Wheelchairs To LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:10 PM

Rotary Club donates 25 wheelchairs to LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Rotary Club has donated 25 wheelchairs to Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute & Amiruddin Medical College Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar said that the services rendered for the ailing humanity never go unrewarded.

He was talking to Governor Rotary Club Mohammad Sohail and other members of the charity organisation at the wheelchair donation ceremony.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin also thanked the Rotary Club over the donation.

The Rotary Club Governor promised to continue welfare services at the Lahore General Hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

14 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

14 minutes ago

Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 20 ..

29 minutes ago

Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 20 ..

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Ev ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Ev ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.