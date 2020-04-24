Rotary Club donates protection equipment to Lahore General Hospital

Rotary Club Lahore chapter donated protection equipment to Lahore General Hospital to save doctors, nurses and para-medical staff from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Rotary Club Lahore chapter donated protection equipment to Lahore General Hospital to save doctors, nurses and para-medical staff from coronavirus.

Rotary Club Lahore Chapter's President Ms Samra donated PPE kits, gowns, gloves, protection masks and sanitizers to the LGH.

Speaking on the occasion, LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahmood Salahuddin said the role of Rotary Club for suffering humanity had always been exemplary and commendable. Those who come to the service of others in difficult times cannot be forgotten, he said and added that coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly a test from Allah Almighty for wealthy and rich people to know that how much they are generous in spending their wealth among needy people.

Dr Mahmood Salahuddin said that whether it was a matter of polio prevention or any other epidemic in the country, the Rotary Club had always rendered outstanding services for which we are deeply grateful to them.

Rotary Club Lahore Chapter President Miss Samra also visited the helpline at Lahore General Hospital. She thanked the doctors for providing home-based medical services to the patients during the coronavirus pandemic and also appreciated the efforts of PGMI Principal to create awareness among the masses about preventive measures regarding coronavirus.

She said that despite the dangers of the virus, medical personnel were standing on the front lines to save the lives of citizens and this was the real purpose of the "Massiah".

Ms. Samra assured that all possible cooperation on behalf of RotaryClub would be extended in future also.