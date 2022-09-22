Rotary Club donates relief items for KP flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan) on Thursday donated two truckloads of quilts, beddings, floor mats, clothes, shoes, and medicines worth half a million rupees for the flood victims.

The relief goods were handed over to the Station Commander of Nowshera District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a news release said.

President of the Rotary Club of Islamabad Imran Ghaznavi along with former ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, Mian Shaukat, Advocate Tayyaba, Omar Nishtar and other members led the delegation.

The station commander appreciated the efforts of Rotarians and their services for the people in need of help.

President Imran Ghaznavi commended and highly appreciated the commitment of the station commander ans his team including Executive Officer, Vice President of Nowshera Cantt board and district management for their untiring efforts in providing relief activities to flood victims.