UrduPoint.com

Rotary Club Inaugurates Computer Lab At Govt Girls High School Sakrand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Rotary club inaugurates computer lab at Govt Girls High School Sakrand

Rotary International inaugurated its Third Computer Lab at Government Girls High School Sakrand as the practical services of Rotary International 3217 are in progress in District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Rotary International inaugurated its Third Computer Lab at Government Girls High School Sakrand as the practical services of Rotary International 3217 are in progress in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

The inaugural function of Computer Lab was attended by Governor Elect District 3217 Syed Tehzibul Hassan Kazmi, Project Director Syed Ali Hyder Kazmi, Senior Rotarian Muhammad Arshad Qureshi, Assistant Director Mir Khan Zardari, Taluka education Officer Danish Iqbal Qureshi, Abdul Rab Khanzada of GASTA, Rotary Club Nawabshah City Coordinator Muhammad Javed Malik, school headmistress, teachers, staff members and students in large number.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Nawabshah Progress Sakrand Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival kic ..

Pakistan-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival kicks off at UAF

25 seconds ago
 Oil prices plunge on China lockdowns, stocks diver ..

Oil prices plunge on China lockdowns, stocks diverge

27 seconds ago
 Country's enemies' to be disappointed always: Hamm ..

Country's enemies' to be disappointed always: Hammad Azhar

28 seconds ago
 Dr Yasmin directs to set up Alzheimer, Dementia un ..

Dr Yasmin directs to set up Alzheimer, Dementia units at PIMH

30 seconds ago
 UNDP delegation gets briefing on South Punjab agri ..

UNDP delegation gets briefing on South Punjab agriculture, development needs

3 minutes ago
 Govt keeps prices of petroleum products unchanged

Govt keeps prices of petroleum products unchanged

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>