Rotary club inaugurates computer lab at Govt Girls High School Sakrand

(@FahadShabbir)

Rotary International inaugurated its Third Computer Lab at Government Girls High School Sakrand as the practical services of Rotary International 3217 are in progress in District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Rotary International inaugurated its Third Computer Lab at Government Girls High School Sakrand as the practical services of Rotary International 3217 are in progress in District Shaheed Benazirabad.

The inaugural function of Computer Lab was attended by Governor Elect District 3217 Syed Tehzibul Hassan Kazmi, Project Director Syed Ali Hyder Kazmi, Senior Rotarian Muhammad Arshad Qureshi, Assistant Director Mir Khan Zardari, Taluka education Officer Danish Iqbal Qureshi, Abdul Rab Khanzada of GASTA, Rotary Club Nawabshah City Coordinator Muhammad Javed Malik, school headmistress, teachers, staff members and students in large number.