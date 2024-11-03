Open Menu

Rotary Club Of Mirpurkhas Central Sparks Hope For Revival Of Inactive Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central held its regular meeting on Sunday under the leadership of President Ali Hasan Noon, with notable attendees including Abdul Rauf Arain, Syed Imdad Shah, Chaudhry Tariq Aziz, and Nadeem Nawab.

The gathering was felicitated with flowers and traditional Sindhi Ajarkas, setting a vibrant tone for the event.

Special guests Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori joined the meeting, which aimed to revitalize Mirpurkhas's social organizations.

Former President Mohammad Bakhsh Kapri highlighted the city's history as a hub for philanthropic institutions, acknowledging their decline over time.

However, with the election of the Gymkhana Club, new hope has emerged after 28 years.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood emphasized the need to reactivate dormant institutions, including the city's Gymkhana Club, with capable leaders.

Dr. Masood in his address also stressed the importance of good and capable people leading service sectors, as the city's progress depends on them.

The event also saw NRSP District Manager Ayaz Kaka receiving his new membership pin, while Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori were awarded honorary membership.

