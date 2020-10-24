Rotary Club organizea polio awareness walk

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Rotary Club here on Saturday organized a polio awareness walk to mark the International Polio Day. Among others Assistant Commissioner Sheraz Laghari, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Yar Ali Jamali, members of Rotary Club,Chamber of Commerce and Industry, traders community and members of the civil society participated in the walk.