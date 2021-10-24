UrduPoint.com

Rotary Club Organizes Awareness Rally To Mark "World Polio Day"

Sun 24th October 2021

Rotary club organizes awareness rally to mark "World Polio Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :In order to mark "World Polio Day" the Rotary Club on Sunday organized an awareness rally at Jamshoro.

Professor Dr Saeed Mangi, Dr. Naimat Khilji and other doctors led the rally which started from the main gate of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences to the Railway crossing to provide awareness among general public about importance of the anti polio campaigns for permanent eradication of polio virus from our society.

The participants of the rally, while holding placards and banners, urged the people to ensure active participation in anti polio drive to completely root out this menace from our country.

Polio is a dangerous virus which causes permanent disability to the children, health experts and the civil society activists said while addressing the rally, adding that the only way to root out this menace was an active participation in the polio eradication drive.

They called for providing awareness among people to get their children below 5 years age to be immunized against the virus.

We should motivate our family members and neighbours to get their children fully vaccinated against polio virus, health experts stressed.

The Rotary Club members also distributed awareness booklets and posters among participants of the rally and called upon them to play a role in the national campaign for eradication of Polio virus.

