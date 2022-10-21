UrduPoint.com

Rotary Club Organizes Free Medical Camp In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Rotary Club organizes free medical camp in flood-hit areas

A two-day free medical camp was organized in Haji Mora area under the supervision of Rotary Club of Karachi Platinum, Dr. Tariq Alvi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A two-day free medical camp was organized in Haji Mora area under the supervision of Rotary Club of Karachi Platinum, Dr. Tariq Alvi,.

The camp was held in the flood hit area in collaboration with the district administration wherein the qualified doctors examined the patients and provided free medicines to them.

The ENT and various medical tests were also conducted along with providing patient comfort medicines.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan thanked Surgeon Dr. Tariq Alvi, Rotary Club of Karachi Platinum and his team for organizing the free medical camp and providing free medicines.

The deputy commissioner said the various measures had been taken by the administration in the flood-affected areas, while the survey to repair the damages and the payment of relief funds to the victims were also underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Flood Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancell ..

Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancellor

9 minutes ago
 New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Compos ..

New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government

9 minutes ago
 Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republican ..

Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republicans in Polls Near End of Midterm ..

9 minutes ago
 Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of D ..

Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of Debt Ceiling

14 minutes ago
 PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

14 minutes ago
 National Mammography Day observed

National Mammography Day observed

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.