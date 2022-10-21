Rotary Club organizes free medical camp in flood-hit areas

A two-day free medical camp was organized in Haji Mora area under the supervision of Rotary Club of Karachi Platinum, Dr. Tariq Alvi

The camp was held in the flood hit area in collaboration with the district administration wherein the qualified doctors examined the patients and provided free medicines to them.

The camp was held in the flood hit area in collaboration with the district administration wherein the qualified doctors examined the patients and provided free medicines to them.

The ENT and various medical tests were also conducted along with providing patient comfort medicines.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nasrullah Khan thanked Surgeon Dr. Tariq Alvi, Rotary Club of Karachi Platinum and his team for organizing the free medical camp and providing free medicines.

The deputy commissioner said the various measures had been taken by the administration in the flood-affected areas, while the survey to repair the damages and the payment of relief funds to the victims were also underway.