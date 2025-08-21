Open Menu

Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate Hosts Grand Reception Honouring Rotary International Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:37 PM

Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate hosts grand reception honouring Rotary International delegation

) Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate organized a prestigious reception in honor of the visiting Rotary International delegation, led by Rotary International President Francisco Azzaro, Trustee Chair of The Rotary Foundation Holger Knaack, and International PolioPlus Committee Chairperson Mike McGovern

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate organized a prestigious reception in honor of the visiting Rotary International delegation, led by Rotary International President Francisco Azzaro, Trustee Chair of The Rotary Foundation Holger Knaack, and International PolioPlus Committee Chairperson Mike McGovern.

In his address, President Azzaro, along with members of the delegation, lauded the Government of Pakistan’s commitment and progress in the eradication of polio, acknowledging the country’s remarkable efforts in partnership with Rotary, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Past Trustee Aziz Memon highlighted the on-ground challenges of polio eradication and paid tribute to the resilience and dedication of frontline polio workers serving in difficult circumstances.

Justice (retd) Farrukh Irfan Khan, President of Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate, reaffirmed the Club’s resolve to serve communities in need.

Imran Ghaznavi, founder of the Club, urged the corporate sector to play an active role in sustainable community service and to join hands with Rotary in its humanitarian initiatives.

Chief guest, Senator Syed Sarmad Ali, emphasized Pakistan’s strategic importance in today’s global and regional context. He described Pakistan as a resilient nation with immense potential and as an emerging hub for global tourism.

The event was attended by the Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin, Shahzad Malik, President ICMA, Ms Ayla Majid, the global president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), prominent corporate sector leaders and senior journalists.

They appreciated Rotary Club Pakistan Corporate’s efforts in establishing a platform that brings together business leadership for impactful service to communities.

Recent Stories

AC leads daily city monitoring, flood response

AC leads daily city monitoring, flood response

17 minutes ago
 Punjab govt hands over THQ Shakargarh, Zafarwal to ..

Punjab govt hands over THQ Shakargarh, Zafarwal to Health and Population Departm ..

17 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands withdrawal of retrospective gas bill ..

FPCCI demands withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

17 minutes ago
 NAB starts payment to 17,500 B4U affectees

NAB starts payment to 17,500 B4U affectees

2 minutes ago
 SAPM Haroon holds meeting on National Industrial P ..

SAPM Haroon holds meeting on National Industrial Policy

2 minutes ago
 LWMC initiates cleanliness operation at Hudiara dr ..

LWMC initiates cleanliness operation at Hudiara drain

2 minutes ago
Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Ministe ..

Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production

22 minutes ago
 Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public ..

Sindh energy minister directs KE to redress public grievances

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $ 19.57 billion

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

4 hours ago
 Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Techno ..

Murad launches Pakistan’s largest Special Technology Zone at Education City

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan