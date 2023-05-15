Rotary Club provide water filtration containers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan), has taken the initiative to help in provision of 99.9% clean drinking water in the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where underground water was polluted after the recent floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan), has taken the initiative to help in provision of 99.9% clean drinking water in the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where underground water was polluted after the recent floods.

Rotary Club, through leadership of President Imran Ghaznavi and Tazeem Chaudhri took the initiative to help in the provision of 99.9% clean drinking water which is virus free and absolutely protect from hepatitis B&C in the flood-hit areas of KP, said a press release.

This was made possible through a unique water filtration system developed by Lifesaver, an international company specialist if water filtration products.

Lifesaver cubes were imported to Pakistan from UK through the Rotary platform. With the arrival of Lifesaver cubes in the first phase, Rotary Club was able to start implementing effective ways to circulate these in the most needful communities.

A team including Ghaznavi, Mian Shaukat Masud, Dr. Azra Yasmin, Waqas Ali, Rtn. Tayyba Abbasi and Abdul Qadir Sultan, drove to Charsadda for the distribution of the cubes.

A total of 60 families living near the river bank were handed over a LIFESAVER cube each. The community residents were introduced to the Lifesaver water filtration cube and its working demonstrated.

This project was carried forward by Imran Ghaznavi and his team including Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Arif, Shabbir Malik, Dr. Azra Yasmin, Tayyba Abbasi, Waqas Ali, Rtn. Abdul Qadir Sultan, and Kulsum Abbasi.

It was a project spanning 7 to 8 months and the cost of the Clean Water Pilot Project so far was Rs 2.5 million, funded by philanthropists, club members.

It is pertinent to mention that Tazeem Chaudhary, Ambassador Afzal Akbar Khan, K. M. Rafi, Rtn. Ambassador Fauzia Nasreen, RC of Pangbourne (District 1090) Britain and Ireland (RIBI), RC of Gasport, District 1110, RIBI made special contributions to make this dream come true.

Moreover, the entire project could have not been possible without the support of Rotary International Trustee Aziz Memon, RI Director Faiz Kidwai and District Governor RID 3272 Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohaila.