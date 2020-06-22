Rotary club provides 250 masks to district administration

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Rotary club international handed over 250 surgical masks (N-95) to doctors and paramedical staff who were fighting against COVID.

In this connection a ceremony was held at committee room of DC office here on Monday where officials of Rotary club NaushehroFeroze and Nawabshah handed over N-95 masks to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sikandar Ali Abassi, AMS civil hospital Dr saeed Jalbani and IHS district Manager Dr Fida Hussain Memon.

Deputy Commissioner Captain ® Bilal shahid Rao addressing on the occasion said Rotary club was playing a vital role in this crucial time of pandemic.

Nominated Governer Rotary club for Sindh and Balochistan Tahzeeb Kazmi said the club had also provided 600 personal protection equipments (PPEs) to different districts for the safety of doctors and paramedics, while 10,000 ration bags were also provided to needy people.

President Rotary Club Nausheroferoze professor Muhammad Ashraf Joyo, Secretary Mumtaz Dangraj and Muhammad Moosa Gondal also spoke on the occasion.