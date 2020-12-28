UrduPoint.com
Rotary Club Provides COVID-19 Safety Kits For Doctors, Para Medics

The Rotary Club International Hyderabad chapter on Monday provided COVID-19 safety kits and other medical equipment for protection of doctors and para medical staff of the Liaquat University hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Rotary Club International Hyderabad chapter on Monday provided COVID-19 safety kits and other medical equipment for protection of doctors and para medical staff of the Liaquat University hospital.

The office bearers of Rotary Club International handed over the PPEs to Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro in a ceremony organized here at LU hospital.

Addressing the ceremony, DC said Rotary Club always extended cooperation to the district administration and provision of safety kits including personal protective equipment, goggles, gloves and surgical masks for the protection of front line soldiers (doctors, nurses and para medical staff) was part of its efforts.

On the occasion, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also handed over safety material to LU hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Siddique Pahore and Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi.

The ceremony was attended among others by officers of district administration, LU hospital and management of Rotary Club International.

