Rotary Club Starts Preparing Safety Dress For Medical Staff

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:37 PM

Rotary Club starts preparing safety dress for medical staff

Rotary Club International Pakistan has started preparing safety dress for medical staff fighting against Corona Virus menace, this was disclosed by nominated Governor Rotary Club International Sindh Baluchistan Syed Tehzeebul Hassan here on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Rotary Club International Pakistan has started preparing safety dress for medical staff fighting against Corona Virus menace, this was disclosed by nominated Governor Rotary Club International Sindh Baluchistan Syed Tehzeebul Hassan here on Saturday.

In this regard, a delegation of Rotary Club International led Nominated Governor Sindh Baluchistan Syed Tehzeebul Hassan Kazmi held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

The delegation apprised Deputy Commissioner that Rotary Club International has started preparing Safety Dress for the first line force that is medical staff and soon these safety dresses would handed over to the Deputy Commissioner.

The DC appreciated the helping role of Rotary Club during natural calamities and also efforts of Rotary in elimination of Corona. On the occasion the delegation handed ten kits of Safety Dress PPE and N-95 face masks. The delegation of Rotary Club comprised Saeed Ahmed Tanwar, Muhammad Azeem Mughal, Sadaruddin Memon, Mir Muhammad Siyal, Shafiur Rehman Jadoon, Malik Muhammad Noman and others.

