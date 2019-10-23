Rotary end polio South Punjab karate championship

Pakistan karate Federation is holding End polio South Punjab championship tomorrow, Thursday at Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan karate Federation is holding End polio South Punjab championship tomorrow, Thursday at Multan.

PKF in collaboration with Rotary Club Multan Modal Town would be organizing the event to mark the world polio day.

Teams from Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Ahmed Pur Sharqia, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Vehari would participate in the competition.

The championship would be held in the following events/weight categories, (individual Kunitz) in below 40kgs, below 45 kgs, below 50 kgs, below 55kg, below 60 kgs, below 67 kgs, below 75 kgs and above 75 kgs and individual kata.