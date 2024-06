Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Rotary International President's Advisor for Pakistan and former District Governor Sri Lanka Pubudu de Zoysa said that Rotary was extending social welfare services worldwide and providing opportunities for mutual meetings and social connections among members globally, along with welfare activities.

Pubudu de Zoysa said she was delighted to visit Multan and it was only due to Rotary.

She conveyed a message of social welfare and fellowship from the Rotary International during her visit. Zoysa attended various events, including a learning assembly for the board of Directors of Rotary South Zone's selected presidents in Multan.

Earlier, she was welcomed by South Coordinator Saleem Nasir, former District Governor Masroor J. Shaikh, and Chaudhry Shehbaz Chattha, who presented her with a bouquet.

APP/mjk