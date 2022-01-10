UrduPoint.com

Rotary International, Aiwan Pvt. Ltd To Distribute Rations Among 2000 Affected Families In Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Director Rotary International Faiz Ahmad Qadwai and Head of Aiwan Pvt. Ltd., Mehmood Yaqoob, on Monday said that Rotary International and Aiwan Pvt. stand with district administration to help people in rain affected areas.

They said in this regard, Rotary International and Aiwan Pvt.

Ltd. would distribute rations for the relief of rain victims in Gwadar district.

"Two trucks loads of relief items have reached Gwadar and the rations would be delivered to around 2000 affected families in Gwadar and Turbat under supervision of district administration", they noted.

They said rations included ghee, rice and other commodities.

More Stories From Pakistan

