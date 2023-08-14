Open Menu

Rotary International Marks 76th Anniversary Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Rotary International marked the 76th Independence Day on Monday that brought together Rotarians, Rotractors, Interactors, and members of civil society here at educational institution TMUC.

The event began with a tree planting ceremony as a resolute mission to contribute to a greener future for Pakistan, symbolizing Rotary's commitment to environmental sustainability and its role in safeguarding Mother Earth from climate hazards, said a press release.

The event continued with a flag-hoisting ceremony that showcased the unity and strength of the country. The participants, including Rotarians, Rotractors, Interactors, and members of civil society, united under the banner of Rotary International District 3272 to demonstrate their dedication to the greater good.

The event also featured a double-decker bus journey that traversed prominent locations within Islamabad. This city tour not only provided an opportunity for Rotarians, Rotractors, and Interactors to engage with the local community but also effectively elevated Rotary's public image among the general populace.

As the bus winded through the streets of the capital city, the vibrantly waving flags represented both the end of polio and Rotary's unwavering commitment to this vital cause.

The Rotarians also distributed flags symbolizing the end of polio and Rotary's overarching mission. The Rotary International District 3272's commemoration of the 76th Anniversary of Pakistan showcased a profound dedication to societal progress, environmental responsibility, and the health and well-being of the nation.

