Rotary Int'l Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 11:20 PM

A delegation led by Sri Lankan Pubudu De Zoysa, the Special Adviser to the President of Rotary International, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor House Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A delegation led by Sri Lankan Pubudu De Zoysa, the Special Adviser to the President of Rotary International, called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor House Lahore.

The delegation included Dr. Shaheena Asif Choudhry, Central Zone Coordinator of Rotary International , Rotarian Krish Fernando, member of the Rotary Club of Colombo.

The Punjab Governor appreciated Rotary International's efforts and commitment to the eradication of polio in Pakistan.

Sardar Saleem Haider emphasized that the government is determined to make the country polio-free. He also noted that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have friendly relations.

The Governor praised the services of Rotary International and all Rotary Clubs in Pakistan, particularly in the fields of education, clean water, environment, and health. He urged Rotary International and Rotary clubs to expand their programs in remote areas of Punjab province, especially for providing clean water and supporting education and literacy.

Pubudu De Zoysa, thanked the Governor for the meeting and stated that 1.2 million members of the Rotary Clubs across more than 200 countries are committed to the development of their communities, especially to eliminate Polio worldwide with the support of local government, WHO, UNICEF and other partners.

