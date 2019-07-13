Roti for Rs.6 and Naan will be sold at Rs 12: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal along with President Muthida Naan Bai Association Muhammad Aftab addressing a press conference on Saturday said price of 100 gram Roti would be Rs. 6 whereas Naan would be sold for Rs. 12.

The minister said government has not imposed any kind of tax on Aata (flour), Sooji and Maida, rather Punjab Government giving subsidy of Rs. 42 billion on wheat this year for providing relief to the common man. He said 20 Kg flour-bag would be sold at the old price of Rs. 770.

While responding on PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto's statement that Naan is being sold in Punjab at the rate of Rs. 20, the Minister said, "let me correct Bilawal that this is not Sindh but in Punjab naan is being sold at the rate of Rs.12 because the government is awakening".

Mian Aslam Iqbal said Bilawal should ask Sindh Chief Minister for not purchasing the wheat, adding that "those spreading anarchy are not sincere with the country".

Responding to a question, the Minister said following seven hours long dialogue with the traders on Friday, all their genuine demands were accepted.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said Federal board of Revenue would neither conduct raids at the markets nor anyone's account would be frozen. He assured that tax payers should not be worried, adding that only those who had not paid taxes, were making hue and cry.

Minister for Industries and Trade said government has not imposed any kind of tax on small shopkeepers and no such proposal was under consideration. He said mechanism being evolved for overcoming flaws in sales tax.

"Profiteering will not be tolerated and action would be taken on complaints", the minister added. He said few so called political leaders were trying to do politics on Roti price.

President Muthida Naan Bai Association Muhammad Aftab said the Minister has assured them to redress their grievances, therefore, Roti would be sold at Rs.6 whereas Naan at the rate of Rs. 12.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed and Director General Public Relations Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar were also present on the occasion.