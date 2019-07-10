UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' Campaign Starts, People Rejects Strike Of Bakers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' campaign starts, people rejects strike of bakers

The people of Peshawar, while rejecting the strike call of bakers called by Anjuman Naanbaiyan (bread makers) Association for increase in Roti price from July 11, has decided to prepare bred at their home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The people of Peshawar, while rejecting the strike call of bakers called by Anjuman Naanbaiyan (bread makers) Association for increase in Roti price from July 11, has decided to prepare bred at their home.

The social media campaign has been started across the district under the name of 'Roti Ghar Main Pakain Gay' (Bread to be prepared in house) with focusing on the main objective not to bow of unjustified increase.

It is worth mentioning here that Anjuman Naanbaiyan Association have deliberately increased the price of Roti upon which the district administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food department has started action against profiteers.

A representative delegation of the association called on the Commissioner Peshawar at his office and the latter directed them not to increase in the roti prices. The association while rejecting the directions of the Commissioner Peshawar has announced strike on July 11 due to increase in flour prices.

Different social units of the society while rejecting the strike calls of Naanbaiyaan Association have demanded strict action against bread makers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Gay Price Anjuman July From

Recent Stories

Emirati-Kuwaiti exhibition opens in Dubai

1 minute ago

FPCCI, KCCI, automotive sector delegations call on ..

8 minutes ago

New Greek PM promises tax cuts in first cabinet me ..

8 minutes ago

American girl marries with jobless Pakistani boy i ..

1 minute ago

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) ..

1 minute ago

Section 144 lifted from some areas of tribal distr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.