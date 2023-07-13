Open Menu

"Roti Sub Ke Liay" Launched In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal here on Thursday launched its "Roti Sub Ke Liay" programme in Bahawalpur which was inspected by officials of the Federal Ombudsman Office

According to a press release, Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman Office in Bahawalpur, Shakeel Ahmad Khan visited Bahawalpur Railway Station area and inspected arrangements made in connection with "Roti Sub Ke Liay" program funded by the government.

The Programme was launched in several cities including Bahawalpur to serve the meal to people who could not afford to purchase it.

