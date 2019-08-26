According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, roughly 8 million (8%) adult men and women order food to their houses every month

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th August, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, roughly 8 million (8%) adult men and women order food to their houses every month.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell approximately how much you participate in the activity of getting food delivered to your house?” In response, 8% said they get food delivered to their house atleast once a month, 3% said once in three months, 4% said once in six months, 2% said once a year, 21% said sometimes and 59% said they never get food delivered to their house.

2% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.