ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The Round-II of the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) started on Thursday to feature a series of transformative activities aimed at nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among Pakistan's brightest minds.

"The first step after shortlisting top 250 candidates is the two-day Idea Pitching Training Boot Camp, which offers them (candidates) a unique opportunity to fine-tune their pitching skills and elevate their innovative business ideas," the Higher Education Commission said in a press release.

"The boot camp accommodates both in-person and online participation, fostering inclusivity and accessibility for talented individuals from across the nation," the HEC added.

Following the enriching boot camp, the candidates would face the exhilarating Pitching Competition on July 22. In front of a distinguished jury comprising experts from the startup ecosystem and various industries, the participants would showcase their groundbreaking business ideas and vie for coveted recognition.

"The climax of this incredible journey will be the National Award Ceremony at NUST, Islamabad, where the top 50 startups will be identified and acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to innovation and entrepreneurship," the HEC said.

The top 10 startups would receive a grant of Rs 1 million each, while the remaining 40 would be awarded Rs 0.5 million each. Moreover, all the top 50 startups would have the opportunity to opt for a 6-month incubation programme and receive additional Rs 1 million to further support their growth.

The final award ceremony would be followed by a mega event, Investor Connect, on July 25, where top 100 startups from both PMNIA Round I and Round II would be acknowledged.

"This extraordinary event will also present a golden chance for the new startups to connect with top investors from Pakistan and abroad, facilitating further support and potential collaboration for their innovative ideas," the HEC added.

It said the PM's National Innovation Award, which was being executed by the HEC, was a testament to the government's commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation and empowering the youth to become torchbearers of progress.

"The programme stands as a beacon of hope for the nation's budding entrepreneurs, providing them with unparalleled opportunities to transform their visions into reality and contribute significantly to the country's development," the HEC added.

