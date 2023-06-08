UrduPoint.com

Round Table Discussion On 'African Continental Free Trade Area' Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Round Table discussion on 'African Continental Free Trade Area' held

The African Missions in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI), organized a Round Table Discussion on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The African Missions in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Centre for Afghanistan, middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI), organized a Round Table Discussion on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Heads of African Missions in Pakistan and Heads of Pakistan Missions in Africa also spoke on the occasion. Senior Officers from the Foreign Office and Ministry of Commerce, academics, area specialists and members of the business community and students participated in the event.

In his keynote address, the Dean of the African Group/Ambassador of Morocco, Mohammad Karmoune, said that Africa had a significant role to play in driving inclusive growth and sustainable development globally.

"AfCFTA is the common will of the 54 African countries to build a common market for goods and services, unlock the potential for the development of the Continent, and increase the inter-state trade among African countries," the Envoy added.

He stressed that the main objective of AfCFTA was the Continent's economic integration and development. While talking about Pakistan, he said that business communities from Africa and Pakistan can collaborate in order to benefit from numerous opportunities on the Continent.

He said that the implementation of the AfCFTA will undoubtedly unveil an excellent potential for further growth in Pakistan-Africa trade and economic relations.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, stated that for several years now, Pakistan's engagement with Africa continued to grow steadily.

In this regard, the "Engage Africa" policy being pursued by Pakistan seeks to expand its diplomatic footprint in Africa and forge a robust economic partnership with the Continent.

He added that as the process of integration and economic development accelerates in Africa, there are vast opportunities to be tapped for both African nations and their international partners including Pakistan.

Director CAMEA Amina Khan, while giving her views, said that AfCFTA represented significant growth potential for the African economy, as it establishes a structure for fostering regional economic integration, growth, and progress throughout the Continent.

The agreement has the potential to offer Pakistan fresh avenues to enhance its trade and investment connections with African nations, thus generating business and reinforcing economic relations.

Amidst the extensive discussions and discourse surrounding the untapped trade potential between Pakistan and Africa, today's Primary objective is to investigate and explore economic prospects and identify areas of collaboration between Pakistan and Africa.

Additional Secretary (Africa) Javed Ahmad Umrani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, underlined how AfCFTA represents a historic milestone, uniting the African nations under a single market, and creating a platform for economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

He added that Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the objectives and aspirations of the AfCFTA and recognizes the immense potential that lies in deepening our economic engagement and forging stronger trade links with our African partners. He re-stated Pakistan's commitment to the AfCFTA's objectives, efforts to overcome the challenges and work in tandem with its African partners.

Ambassador of Mauritius Rashidally Sobadar said that Africa held a substantial reservoir of young people, possessing about 30 percent of the world's mineral resources and agricultural land which offers a lot of opportunities for Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI highlighted the need to understand how Pakistan can benefit from the opportunities emerging through AfCFTA and stressed the importance of Pakistan's deeper engagement with the African Continent through its 'Engage Africa' Policy.

The event was part of the commemoration of Africa Day 2023 in Pakistan as well as continuous efforts to realize the full potential of Pakistan-Africa economic relations in the context of pivoting to geo-economics as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan World Foreign Office Business Job Young Progress Mauritius Morocco Middle East Market Commerce Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch ..

5 killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into ditch in Chitral

6 minutes ago
 Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Baloc ..

Chinese company donates hybrid rice seeds to Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

31 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

36 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

39 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.