Round the clock facility of primary angioplasty being provided to common man: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Thursday said that the facility of Primary angioplasty to the common man was being provided 24/7 in the government hospitals on the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During his visit to the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here, he said that earlier, the facility of primary angioplasty in public hospitals was only available to the elite class.

He said that the SIMS was one of the good institutions for producing doctors. He said that the Punjab Cabinet, under the supervision of the Chief Minister was working hard to facilitate the citizens. So far, 119 patients had been given the facility of primary angioplasty in Cardiology Hospitals of Punjab, he said.

Dr. Javed said that the government hospitals were being made paperless with the help of PITB and a dashboard was being designed for the government hospitals.

The minister said that quacks were spreading Hepatitis B and C, adding that the outlets of these quacks would be shut down indiscriminately. He informed that the Health Information Management System (HIMS) was running successfully in 7 wards of the Jinnah Hospital. The HIMS system would improve the working of the government hospitals, he added.

"We are taking initiatives to improve the emergency services of government hospitals in Punjab," he said.

He said that better treatment of patients in government hospitals was the first priority of the government. He said that satisfaction of the people regarding the health facilities was important.

The minister said that a ward professor was responsible for providing good facilities to all the patients. He said that in the past, a model pharmacy was built in the Jinnah Hospital and this idea was still successful and the government would work on it to eliminate the mafia involved in the local procurement of medicines.

The caretaker minister directed the public hospitals to make a work plan and medical schools to pay special attention to research.

On the occasion, SIMS Principal Professor Farooq Afzal said that according to the vision of caretaker provincial Health minister, the SIMS administration would serve the patients.

The minister also chaired the academic council meeting where Professor Tayyiba Wasim, Professor Amjad, Dr. Mukhtar Awan and members of the faculty and academic council were present.

Dr. Javed Akram, also visited the emergency department of the Services Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities.