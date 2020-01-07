UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Round-the-clock Opening Of Torkham Border Multiplied Exports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:27 PM

Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border multiplied exports

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said that round-the-clock (24/7) operationalization of Torkham border 24/7 has an annual impact of Rs 32 billion increase on exports and Rs 4.4 billion in import duties and taxes at the cost of only Rs100 million per anum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Tuesday said that round-the-clock (24/7) operationalization of Torkham border 24/7 has an annual impact of Rs 32 billion increase on exports and Rs 4.4 billion in import duties and taxes at the cost of only Rs100 million per anum.

With improving facilities and easing processes, impact on exports may be closer to US$ 500 million per year at least. Minister Finance expressed these views while sharing the statistics based on 3-month customs data from September to December. Taimur Jhagra said that the statistics of Pakistan Customs tells a fascinating story and actual impact could be much higher than the one achieved in only three months.

Impact achieved at Torkham is as yet with imperfect implementation, if actually continue the good work done, and improve facilities and processes, he said i am confident the impact on exports could be increased to US$ 500 million per year, at least.

Taimur Jhagra further said when we pitched the idea to operationalize Torkham 24/7, a debate ensued on whether there was any demand for additional trade, but the last three months proved it conclusively. Glad we could give the Federal government the Rs 70 million required to kick-start operations, he maintained.

Ultimately, this just shows that if we can think outside of silos, how much economic potential we can unlock. Our next step is further improving Torkham and setting up other border crossing points for success, the minister concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Import May September December Border From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

46 minutes ago

Oil Down Most Since 2020 Start as Some Argue Marke ..

4 minutes ago

Dual nationality of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical ..

4 minutes ago

Sukkur receives first rain spell of year 2020

4 minutes ago

US Coast Guard to Commission Latest Fast-Response ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority nabs fake Food Safety Office ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.