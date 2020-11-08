UrduPoint.com
Roundabouts To Be Auctioned For Beautification: Shallwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Roundabouts to be auctioned for beautification: Shallwani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Sunday said that roundabouts of Karachi would be auctioned for beautification that would not only increase revenue of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation but also end monopoly of few people.

Beautification designs would have to be approved by KMC, he said.

Business community should come forward for uplifting of Karachi's libraries, roundabouts and parks, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing an event in his honour hosted by Z group of companies founder and MPak Business Forum Chairman Zeeshan Altaf Lohya.

HMR Group head Haji Rafeeq Pardesi, Karwan Group of Companies Chairman Farhan Hanif, Chief Commissioner Cooperate Dr Aftab Imam, MPak Business Development Forum Syed Nasir Wajahat, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, Nauman Ahmedani, Junaid ur Rehman, Sumair Shamsi, Dr Zahid Ansari, Rizwan Jaffer, Aman Pir, Bilal Farooqui Patel, Nadeem Mazz G, Mansab Abrar and Z group's Shakeeb Abdul Jabbar and Faisal Haji were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that it is very essential to project Karachi's civilization in its roundabouts, and their sponsors should keep this in mind.

He said that if the business community play its role, Karachi would become very pleasant within no time.

Shallwani said that especially industrial areas would become beautiful through this and it would also increase business activities.

He said that society would become healthy and united through educational activities.

He said that the main purpose of establishing street libraries is to promote education and reading culture.

The Administrator said that Karachi's business community is playing important role in promoting educational activities and provision of civic facilities but there is need to more. "Change could be brought in every sector trough positive approach," he added.

Shallwani was of the view that Karachi is one of the biggest cities in the world and it is also a commercial capital of Pakistan.

He said that every measure for betterment of the city would be appreciated.

The Administrator was also given shield on the occasion.

