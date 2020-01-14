Roundtable calls Afghans 'sole arbiters of their destiny'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :An intra-Afghan roundtable held here Tuesday terming Afghans the 'sole and final arbiters of their destiny' called for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation to ensure smooth orderly peace transition in the war-torn country.

A 13-member Afghan delegation led by head of Hizb-e-Wahdat Mardam-e-Afghanistan Haji Muhammad Mohaqiq took part in the dialogue, while Pakistani side was represented by former ambassadors Muhammad Sadiq and Arif Durrani, and senior defence and political analysts.

The Afghan leaders stressed accelerating the reconciliation process to sustain peace momentum generated in the recent months.

They mentioned that some forces were creating hurdles in maintaining good relations between Islamabad and Kabul and urged both sides to work closely to bring sustainable peace in the region.

There was a broad consensus among the Afghan leaders that peace and harmony could not be achieved without respecting the diversity and pluralism of the Afghan society and mutual respect among all factions.

The Afghan leaders also appreciated Pakistan's efforts in facilitating the Afghan peace process and sharing the responsibility to address regional challenges.

They also stressed upon the need to organize the strategically important discussions with various political entities of Afghanistan to address the concerns of the domestic, regional and international stakeholders.

The intra-Afghan dialogue roundtable organized in Islamabad by the Lahore Center for Peace Research (LCPR) as part of the 'Lahore Process', was the first in a series of roundtables providing a platform to Afghan political parties and groups to facilitate their mutual discussions on Afghanistan's long-awaited transition to peace.

The 'Lahore Process' for Intra-Afghan dialogue involving leaders of the Afghan political parties and factions was initiated in June 2019 at Bhurban, was attended by Hizb-e-Islami Afghanistan chief Gulbadin Hekmatyar, representatives of first vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, head of Afghan High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili, former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi, Pir Hamid Gilani and Wali Masood, brother of Ahmad Shah Masood.