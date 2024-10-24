Open Menu

Roundtable Discussion On Character Mastery Held At QAU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Roundtable discussion on character mastery held at QAU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A significant roundtable discussion on "Character Mastery: The Key to Achieving Sustainable Success" took place on Thursday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.

The event, organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) in collaboration with QAU, brought together Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and senior representatives from 25 universities and organizations.

Presided over by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of QAU, the discussion featured Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector of Superior University Lahore, as a key speaker.

The participants engaged in fruitful dialogue, sharing insights and recommendations on the role of character development in fostering sustainable success in higher education.

The recommendations gathered during this important gathering will be presented at the upcoming 5th Rectors Conference scheduled for November 27-28 in Islamabad.

This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among academic institutions and enhance the educational landscape in Pakistan.

The roundtable highlighted the vital connection between character mastery and academic achievement, emphasizing the need for universities to prioritize character education alongside academic excellence.

The participants emphasized over collective efforts in promoting civic education and character building through equipping the students with core values of integrity, professionalism, honesty, and tolerance..

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Education Superior November Event From

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

2 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

2 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

4 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

5 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan