Roundtable Discussion On Character Mastery Held At QAU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A significant roundtable discussion on "Character Mastery: The Key to Achieving Sustainable Success" took place on Thursday at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad.
The event, organized by the Association of Private Sector Universities Pakistan (APSUP) in collaboration with QAU, brought together Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and senior representatives from 25 universities and organizations.
Presided over by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of QAU, the discussion featured Dr. Sumaira Rehman, Rector of Superior University Lahore, as a key speaker.
The participants engaged in fruitful dialogue, sharing insights and recommendations on the role of character development in fostering sustainable success in higher education.
The recommendations gathered during this important gathering will be presented at the upcoming 5th Rectors Conference scheduled for November 27-28 in Islamabad.
This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among academic institutions and enhance the educational landscape in Pakistan.
The roundtable highlighted the vital connection between character mastery and academic achievement, emphasizing the need for universities to prioritize character education alongside academic excellence.
The participants emphasized over collective efforts in promoting civic education and character building through equipping the students with core values of integrity, professionalism, honesty, and tolerance..
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK celebrates founding anniversary of state govt with traditional zeal, fervor1 minute ago
-
Commissioner directs administration to focus on upcoming polio drive to achieve targets1 minute ago
-
District administration committed to facilitate health organizations: DC1 minute ago
-
Rs. 8 lakh smuggled cigarettes seized, man arrested1 minute ago
-
Seven arrested for illegal hunting1 minute ago
-
AJK's 77th emergence anniversary celebrated11 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian situation caused by Israel's Gaza siege blot on human conscience: FO spox11 minutes ago
-
Polio to be exterminated from province: CM11 minutes ago
-
Newly inducted Civil Judges complete pre-Service training at judicial academy11 minutes ago
-
Drivers fined for overcharging passengers in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Music festival held to mark Pak-Korea Cultural Week11 minutes ago
-
NRSP announces launch of GCF-Funded $50 mln Climaventures Programme12 minutes ago