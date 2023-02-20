Roundtable discussion on developments on Afghanistan held

The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a roundtable discussion with former Afghan finance minister Dr. Omer Zakhilwal on developments relating to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Centre for Afghanistan, middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a roundtable discussion with former Afghan finance minister Dr. Omer Zakhilwal on developments relating to Afghanistan.

The roundtable was chaired by ISSI Director General ambassador (r) Sohail Mahmood while other participants included former Pakistani diplomat Ambassador Ayaz Wazir, former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ambassador Qazi Humayun, former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ambassador Abrar Hussain, former Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Dr.

Azmat Khan.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI BoG, Directors of the Centre of Excellence at ISSI, Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, and members of the CAMEA research team were also present.

The deliberations focused on the evolving situation in Afghanistan as well as Pakistan-Afghanistan relations. The political, diplomatic, security, trade, and people-to-people aspects of the bilateral relationship were discussed.