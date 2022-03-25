UrduPoint.com

Route Plan Issued To Facilitate Participants Of PTI's Historic Gathering In Islamabad: Farrukh

Published March 25, 2022

Route plan issued to facilitate participants of PTI's historic gathering in Islamabad: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asked the citizens to follow the route plan issued by the local administration of Islamabad for the historic "Amr-bil-Maroof " public meeting scheduled for March 27 at Parade Ground at3 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asked the citizens to follow the route plan issued by the local administration of Islamabad for the historic "Amr-bil-Maroof " public meeting scheduled for March 27 at Parade Ground at3 pm.

In a tweet, he said the plan was issued to facilitate the people coming from all over the country to attend the meeting.

>