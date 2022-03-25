(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asked the citizens to follow the route plan issued by the local administration of Islamabad for the historic "Amr-bil-Maroof " public meeting scheduled for March 27 at Parade Ground at3 pm.

In a tweet, he said the plan was issued to facilitate the people coming from all over the country to attend the meeting.