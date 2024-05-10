Open Menu

‘Route To Makkah’ Project Inaugurated For Enhanced Services For Pilgrims At IIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM

‘Route to Makkah’ project inaugurated for enhanced services for pilgrims at IIA

Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, alongside Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, formally inaugurated the 'Route to Makkah' project at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, alongside Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, formally inaugurated the 'Route to Makkah' project at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday.

In attendance were senior officials from Religious Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority, Anti-Narcotics, Airport Security Force, and members of the media.

Addressing the media, the Secretary of Religious Affairs said the Saudi immigration and customs procedures for Hajj pilgrims departing from Islamabad would now be efficiently conducted in Islamabad itself. Consequently, these pilgrims would swiftly navigate through the Saudi airport and proceed to their destinations without delay, he added.

He further noted that this year, both Islamabad and Karachi airports' pilgrims would avail themselves of this service. Last year, the count of pilgrims utilizing the ‘Route to Makkah’ stood at 26,000 while this year, concerted efforts had been made to double the number of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims benefiting from this streamlined process, he added.

Zulfiqar Haider expressed admiration for the Saudi government's commitment to facilitating Pakistani pilgrims. He emphasized that the Pakistani government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the comfort and convenience of the 'Guests of Allah'.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki hailed the 'Route to Makkah' initiative as a significant endeavor, aimed at providing comprehensive facilities to Pakistani pilgrims under one umbrella. He reassured that the Saudi government was fully prepared to offer extensive services to its guests.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his initiatives regarding Route to Makkah, Ambassador Nawaf pledged ongoing efforts to enhance facilities for Pakistani pilgrims at other airports in the coming years.

In a concluding gesture, both Zulfiqar and Nawaf personally met with the pilgrims, presenting them with gifts as tokens of appreciation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Hajj Saudi Makkah Media All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

9 minutes ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

16 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

16 minutes ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

16 minutes ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

16 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

8 minutes ago
 By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

8 minutes ago
 Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocat ..

Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Haj ..

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Governor for making comprehensive policy to protec ..

Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..

8 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Kha ..

Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan