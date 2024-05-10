‘Route To Makkah’ Project Inaugurated For Enhanced Services For Pilgrims At IIA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, alongside Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, formally inaugurated the 'Route to Makkah' project at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, alongside Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, formally inaugurated the 'Route to Makkah' project at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Friday.
In attendance were senior officials from Religious Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority, Anti-Narcotics, Airport Security Force, and members of the media.
Addressing the media, the Secretary of Religious Affairs said the Saudi immigration and customs procedures for Hajj pilgrims departing from Islamabad would now be efficiently conducted in Islamabad itself. Consequently, these pilgrims would swiftly navigate through the Saudi airport and proceed to their destinations without delay, he added.
He further noted that this year, both Islamabad and Karachi airports' pilgrims would avail themselves of this service. Last year, the count of pilgrims utilizing the ‘Route to Makkah’ stood at 26,000 while this year, concerted efforts had been made to double the number of Pakistani Hajj pilgrims benefiting from this streamlined process, he added.
Zulfiqar Haider expressed admiration for the Saudi government's commitment to facilitating Pakistani pilgrims. He emphasized that the Pakistani government was utilizing all available resources to ensure the comfort and convenience of the 'Guests of Allah'.
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki hailed the 'Route to Makkah' initiative as a significant endeavor, aimed at providing comprehensive facilities to Pakistani pilgrims under one umbrella. He reassured that the Saudi government was fully prepared to offer extensive services to its guests.
Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his initiatives regarding Route to Makkah, Ambassador Nawaf pledged ongoing efforts to enhance facilities for Pakistani pilgrims at other airports in the coming years.
In a concluding gesture, both Zulfiqar and Nawaf personally met with the pilgrims, presenting them with gifts as tokens of appreciation.
Recent Stories
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law
Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies
By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial ..
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela9 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders16 minutes ago
-
Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's stability16 minutes ago
-
SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law16 minutes ago
-
CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies8 minutes ago
-
Musadik slams PTI's political approach as provocative8 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister8 minutes ago
-
Governor for making comprehensive policy to protect universities from financial crisis8 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori8 minutes ago
-
District administration directed for strict compliance of CM’s ‘Good Governance’ program8 minutes ago
-
Farmers urge govt to start wheat purchase process8 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur outlines measures for province development, pros ..8 minutes ago