ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will lay the routes on Monday according to the traffic plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 summit.

According to ITP statement, traffic on the Expressway will be halted from morning until noon.

While Srinagar Highway will be halted from afternoon to late evening, he added.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued a comprehensive traffic plan aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow during this important international event.

In this regard 1100 officers from the ITP have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens to alternative routes.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and are encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience, CTO said.

For the latest updates on traffic conditions, the public is advised to tune in to Islamabad Police Radio FM 92.4 or contact 15, he said.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk urged citizens to cooperate with the police to ensure the smooth conduct of the SCO Summit, he said.

