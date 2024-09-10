Open Menu

Routes Finalized For 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Processions In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Routes finalized for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting finalize the routes for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions and gatherings in Tehsil Havelian.

The meeting was attended by officials from various government departments and representatives from Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

Detailed discussions took place regarding the routes for the processions and other key administrative arrangements. It was decided that a joint meeting involving all stakeholders will be held prior to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to finalize the procession routes and address any concerns. This meeting aims to ensure that any issues are resolved with mutual agreement, leading to smooth and well-organized events.

The deputy commissioner instructed all departments to make necessary arrangements for the processions and gatherings, prioritizing public convenience and law and order. He emphasized that any potential challenges with the procession routes should be addressed through cooperation, ensuring that all stakeholders' views are considered.

SP Havelian Ishtiaq Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zarak Yar Khan Toro, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shameem Ullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mehmood, DSP Havelian, and representatives from Tehreek-e-Labbaik along with other officials from relevant departments were present in the meeting.

