Routes Of Mourning Processions Cleared Of Lose Wires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

Routes of mourning processions cleared of lose wires

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) removed electricity wires hanging lose along the routes of mourning processions in Chiniot division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) removed electricity wires hanging lose along the routes of mourning processions in Chiniot division.

A spokesman of the company said Tuesday that Superintending Engineer FESCO First Circle Rae Asghar Ali visited Chiniot Division and supervised the removal of dangling wires.

He directed FESCO operation staff to remain active during Muharram days, especially on Ashura days so that electricity related complaints could be redressed promptly.

He directed "zero load shedding" from those feeders which were along the routes of mourning processions or Muharram majalis.

More Stories From Pakistan

