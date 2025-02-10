Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers stalled: Ran

Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Ms Rana Ansar Monday said that during the last two years sharing of routine data of gauge and discharges at various location of the Indus System of Rivers have been stalled. Similarly, no information about development of any new run-of-river project or any other project under the provisions of the Treaty is shared by India with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Ms Rana Ansar Monday said that during the last two years sharing of routine data of gauge and discharges at various location of the Indus System of Rivers have been stalled. Similarly, no information about development of any new run-of-river project or any other project under the provisions of the Treaty is shared by India with Pakistan.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session, he said that India is insisting Pakistan to initiate negotiation concerning modification of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960.

It is, therefore, she clarified that in the absence of receipt of information formally from India, violations concerning Treaty’s permitted uses of waters of Western Rivers to India cannot be ascertained.

According to Article III of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, the uses permitted to India on the Western Rivers are as Domestic Use, Non-Consumptive Use, Agricultural Use, as set out in Annexure-C; and Generation of hydro-electric power.

She said not with standing above, non-supply of information and not holding the regular meetings and not conducting tours of inspections in itself are violations of the Treaty.Pakistan is raising this aspect with India, she added.

Replying to a supplementary question, she said that the violations of design in the Indian projects on the Western

Rivers are objected by Pakistan under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, which is a bilateral agreement between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of India whereas World Bank’s role is also included.

In case Pakistan q finds any of India’s action in violation of the Treaty, the matter is immediately taken up with India at the level of the Permanent Indus Commission which is manned by the two Commissioners — one each

appointed by Pakistan and India as regular channel of communication, she added.

"Once the matter is not resolved at the level between the two Commissioners it is referred to the two Governments of Pakistan and India in order to find a bilateral resolution, failing thereby, through either of two forums i.e. the Neutral Expert or the Court of Arbitration according to the procedure".

Ms Rana Ansar further informed that Pakistan checks India’s violations by examining the information received from India and also by securing the information from various other sources.

She said in past based on the examination of information received from time to time Pakistan objected on designs of India’s several hydroelectric plants.

The instances when Pakistan invoked the third forums include objections on design of Baglihar Hydroelectric Plant which were referred to the Neutral Expert, objection on diversion of water of Neelum River into Jhelum for construction and operation of Kishenganga Hydroelectric plant, as well as legality of drawdown of water level in the reservoirs on Western Rivers below the Dead Storage Level which was referred to the Court of Arbitration.

While the present referral of design aspects of Kishenganga and Ratle Hydroelectric Plants as well as systemic interpretation of the Treaty particularly with regard to design criteria of the new run-of-river hydroelectric plants which India wants to construct and operate on Western

Rivers in future.