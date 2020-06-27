UrduPoint.com
Routine Immunization Programme To Continue In Province :Minister

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:09 AM

Routine Immunization programme to continue in province :Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that routine preventive activities, including immunization, will continue as per schedule across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that routine preventive activities, including immunization, will continue as per schedule across the province.

She said while chairing a meeting at the committee room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to review the performance of the expanded programme on Immunization here on Friday.

The minister reviewed progress of the Expanded Program on Immunization and Special Secretary PSH Ajmal Bhatti gave detailed update on steps taken for the prevention of communicable diseases in the province.

The minister directed that routine preventive activities other than corona must continue as planned.

She said the OPDs in all district headquarters were working as per routine.

The minister said: "In order to safeguard children from all diseases, routine Immunization must continue and the protective equipments must be given to the staff." The minister said the best possible treatment was being provided to patients. She said people must follow SOPs to stop spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younus,and Director HealthServices Expanded Programme on Immunization Dr Bashir Ahmed Siddiqi also attended the meeting.

